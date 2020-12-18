These Nairobi Estates To Experience Power Outage

Kenya Power has announced a power outage in some sections of Nairobi Estates from today, December 18, 2020.

Through a notice on Twitter, Kenya Power indicated that the affected areas include parts of Industrial area, Mombasa Road, Imara Daima and Eastern Bypass.

“A fault on our system at the Embakasi substation has caused an interruption of electricity supply. This is being addressed. We apologize for the current situation,” reads the notice in part.

Good afternoon. Please receive an update on the power situation affecting parts of Industrial Area, Mombasa Road, Embakasi, Imara Daima and the Eastern Bypass. This is being addressed. We apologise for the current situation. ^SW pic.twitter.com/zbi9spOTiJ — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) December 18, 2020

Read: KenGen Threatens Kenya Power’s 100-Year Monopoly In Electricity Supply

In a similar account of events earlier in October, several Parts of the country were struck by a power outage with the most affected parts including Nairobi, Coast, Rift Valley, Lower Eastern, Western Kenya and South Nyanza.

In a statement, Kenya Power said the blackout was caused by a technical hitch that had affected two major power supply lines.

“We would like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused and reassure them that our technical team is currently working to identify the root cause and restore power to the affected areas,” the company said in a brief statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu