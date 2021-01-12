These are The Kenyan Vloggers Selected for #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Program

Patricia Kihoro, Michele Adagala and Kaluhi’s Kitchen have been selected as the #YouTubeBlack Voices creator grantees from Kenya, in the program targeting creators from across Africa.

36 grantees have been selected from across the continent for the #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021.

“In the coming months, we will work closely with the Class of 2021 to grow the creator’s channels. This will include dedicated partner support through our team of growth specialists, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participation in an intensive, 3-week incubator program, followed by ongoing bespoke training, workshops, and networking programs,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

Mr. Okosi said this is YouTube’s first round of investments targeting creators and artists from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.

YouTube has made plans to invest in over 500 creators and artistes from across the world in the next few years. The project aims to support, grow and fund creators as they develop their content.

Okosi said YouTube is committed to amplifying black voices through its platform and would help Black African Creators have a spotlight where they can centre their voices and their perspectives.

“As part of that mission, we have developed the #YouTubeBlack Voices grant program, an initiative dedicated to investing in Black creators and artists, and equipping them with the resources to succeed on the YouTube platform,” the statement reads.

The grant project is part of YouTube’s larger #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is designed to help grow black content creators.

The popular video platform brought together some of the most-influential black content creators in 2016 for the first ever YouTube Black Summit.

The movement, both on and off the platform helped birth the #YouTubeBlack community.

YouTube has in recent years continued working towards amplifying black voices by building specific programmes such as summits, workshops and events such as the #YouTube Black Fan Fest targeting black people.

“The #YouTubeBlack community is filled with so many passionate, talented, brilliant, and driven creatives. We’re honoured to give these awesome creators additional resources to match their drive,” added Alex Okosi.

Black American George Floyd’s death in 2020 also led to more social media platforms fostering inclusivity to amplify the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

YouTube committed a $100 million fund for Black Creators to be channeled towards development of talent and to fund new shows on the platform.

Several tech companies joined in to make similar commitments. Google promised to fund $12 million to organizations fighting systematic racism, Amazon and Facebook pledged $10 million on groups dedicated to fighting racism and social justice and Apple launched a $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

