There’s no Beef, Arrow Bwoy on not Inviting Jalang’o to Pregnancy Reveal Event

Musician Arrow Bwoy and his lover, songstress Nadia Mukami are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple held a lavish gender reveal party at the Nairobi Safari Park Hotel which was graced by the who and who in media as well as close family and friends.

Notably, media personality and Lang’ata MP Aspirant Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o who is deemed a close friend to the couple was missing raising speculations that there’s bad blood.

Addressing the same, Arrow Bwoy has said there’s no bad blood between him and Jalang’o and clarified on not inviting him to the event.

According to the “Chuchu” hitmaker, Jalang’o was not invited to the event because he previously made public their business without their consent hence he was protecting their privacy.

He however reiterated that no beef exists between the two as Jalang’o had already apologized for the initial mistake he had done after announcing their pregnancy on the radio.

“He texted his apology as he knew he did not do right that’s why he reached out. We don’t have any bad blood but it’s also a lesson out there for people to respect boundaries.” Arrow Bwoy told Eve Mungai.

Some of the celebrities who graced the event included comedian Teacher Wanjiku, Musician Krg the Don, and events organizer Chris Kirwa and many others.

