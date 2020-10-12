There Will Be Random Drunk Driving Checks- IG Mutyambai

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has revealed a plan to have random drunk driving checks amid increased accidents in Nairobi.

Speaking during a Q&A on #EngagetheIG, Mutyambai alcohol levels will be determined in hospitals under strict Covid-19 rules.

“There will be random drunk-driving checks mainly because there has been a rise in the number of fatal accidents related to drunk-driving,” he said.

The IG’s sentiments come just days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced alcoblow breathalyzer gadgets will be back on the roads starting Friday.

According to the authority, 60 people have lost their lives due to drunk driving between October 2-4.

In a joint statement, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and NTSA expressed concern over rising cases of road traffic accidents across the country since the reopening of bars by President Uhuru Kenyatta about two weeks ago. Read Also: IG Mutyambai Orders Probe Into Kenol Church Chaos, Confirms Two People Were Killed "Reports indicate that 2,689 persons have lost their lives between January 1 and September 30, 2020 compared to 2,655 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.3%," the statement reads in part. The report further revealed that motorcyclists and pillion passenger deaths increased by 44.94% and 19.44% respectively. Police will be required to undertake nationwide enforcement operations. Read Also: Alcoblow Makes Comeback Over Increased Road Carnage The men in blue will also monitor to check for speeding, lane discipline, compliance with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licensing requirements and roadworthiness of vehicles. "We assure the public that measures to prevent the spread coronavirus shall be in place when undertaking these activities," the statement reads on. In November last year, Vigilance House pulled all alcoblow gadgets until further notice.