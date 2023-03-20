There will be Demos Every Monday – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says he will lead protests every Monday.

Addressing supporters in Eastleigh, Nairobi, the former prime minister said the protests will be aimed at compelling the government to lower the cost of living.

He was flanked by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa among others.

The ODM leader is currently attempting to access the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

His convoy left the Serena Hotel and headed to Eastleigh through Kamukunji.

Earlier, deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged the opposition leader to call off the protests.

Speaking in Mombasa, the DP said the country had lost Sh2 billion as result of the demos.

“We want to ask these people to consider calling off the demonstrations this afternoon,” said the DP.

The former Mathira MP also assured Kenyans that the country was stable and that his boss, President William Ruto was in control of the situation.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that the country is stable. President William Ruto is in charge and we are happy that most Kenyans trusted the government to protect life and property and have gone to work and ignored the illegal holiday declaration,” he said.

Raila wants the cost of living lowered, IEBC servers opened and the recruitment of IEBC commissioners halted.

