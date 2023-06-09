There Was No Court Order Barring Sabina’s Ouster – Sifuna Claims

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna claims there is no court order prohibiting Sabina Chege’s ouster as deputy minority whip.

Sifuna claimed that neither he nor Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui saw the order cited by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Thursday.

“I don’t think there is a court order first of all because I have not seen it. It just doesn’t make any sense to me until I see it,” Sifuna told Citizen TV.

“The manner in which it was communicated, if you have a court order affecting me, you are supposed to serve me. If Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui has not seen that court order, Wetangula has not shown the minority party the order, then it is a suspicious order.”

Wetangula while ruling on Sabina’s ouster said a court order had been issued.

“Honorable members from the foregoing, my hands are tied with regard to the court order that has been brought to my attention,” he said.

“Until and unless further information is provided, that this order has been varied or set aside, the court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip.”

The Speaker urged the Azimio brigade to find an amicable solution.

The Speaker had earlier expelled seven MPs including Sabina from the House due to isconduct during proceedings.

Others were; Tj Kajwang (Ruaraka), Millie Odhiambo (Mbita), Rozaah Buyu (Kisumu West), Fatuma Mnyanzi, Catherine Omanyo (Busia), and Joyce Kamene (Machakos).

The unruly MPs were each given a different suspension period, starting two days to a maximum of 28 days.

