There Is A Chance For Non-divisive Referendum – DP Ruto Says After Missing BBI Signature Launch

Deputy President William Ruto reckons there is still a chance for consensus even after President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga launched the BBI signature collection.

According to the DP who was a no show at the event held earlier today at KICC, there is room for a contest that will not necessarily divide Kenyans.

In a tweet, the DP said Kenyans should instead unite in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and organising the economy.

“Even with the SIGNATURE launch there is still a real chance at CONSENSUS for a NON-DIVISIVE referendum that will give kenyans the opportunity to EXPRESS themselves without an US vs THEM, WIN vs LOSE contest. UNITY is the STRENGTH needed to fight COVID19 and organise the ECONOMY,” Ruto tweeted.

During the launch, Uhuru said that were it not for the handshake, Kenya would have been brought to its knees.

“We were on the verge of disaster divisiveness ….. If there would have no handshake, Kenya would have been brought to its knees,” he said.

He added, ““The reckless aggressiveness of some triumphant something and stonewalling by others. The country was sharply divided and we were headed in a dangerous moment but luckily handshake stabilised the country.”

The head of state added that the BBI is not seeking to replace the Constitution but amend it.

This comes as those allied to the DP have maintained that this is not the appropriate time to discuss matters Constitution amendment.

They want the report that was initially launched in November 2019 to be passed through consensus without burdening the common Kenyan.

Should the report go through all the stages successfully, a Sh14 billion referendum will be held in June 2021.

