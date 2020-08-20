The ‘System’ Is Matiang’i, Kibicho and The ‘Deep State’ Governor Sonko Now Says

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now links the ‘system’ to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i alongside PS Karanja Kibicho.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen’s JKL, Sonko alluded that the top officials in the Ministry of Interior are the ones responsible for the division in the county assembly among other frustrations recently witnessed in the country.

Consequently, Sonko intimated that the duo, Matiang’i and Kibicho should be held accountable for the recent dramatic arrests of Senators just before they voted in the Revenue Sharing Debate.

“The people who are messing this country is ‘the system’ not the President… The ‘system’ is Matiang’i, Kibicho and the ‘deep state’…” Sonko said.

Sonko further wished former Speaker Beatrice Elachi well in her endeavors following her resignation.

When questioned about being impeached, Sonko laughed it off intimating that he would give MCAs a total knockout in court.

“Do I look like I care… I would not be the first governor to be impeached,” he said.

The dramatic arrests of Senators Christopher Langat, Cleophas Malala and Steve Lelegwe on Monday caught the country’s attention with indications that the State was going back to the dark days of intimidation and frustrations by state officials for failure to agree with government stands.

Appearing before the Senate committee, Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai were expected to shed more light on the arrest of the Senators amid the county revenue sharing impasse.

Journalists were however barred from covering the grilling session and were reportedly ordered out by the chairman of the National Security Committee Yusuf Haji hence raising more questions on the current state of affairs in the country.

“What are you doing here. I don’t remember inviting you here. Go back we will call you back later,” the Garissa Senator told journalists.

During the grilling session, Matiang’i is said to have denied the existence of a link between the arrests of the senators and the vote on the revenue sharing debate.

