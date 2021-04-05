The Star Newspaper Correspondents Lament Over Non-payment of Four Months Salary

Correspondents working with Radio Africa’s The Star newspaper are airing their grievances as tough times persist due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, a correspondent working with the daily said they are yet to receive pay for the last four months.

“We understand the financial constraints caused by the pandemic but our major concern is the issue of communication. No one is responding to our grievances,” the journalist intimated.

The journo also noted that some of the correspondents on a retainer have been receiving threats from the company.

In a message seen by this writer, the company threatens to withdraw the retainer for those who do not send in as many stories as those who are not on a company retainer.

“Please note that we will be reviewing the retainers of some of you so that the facility can be channeled to those deserving,” the message reads in part.

In yet another message, the correspondents are asked to submit original work with videos. The videos, they are told, should not be lifted from other sites and should not be “dumped” on WhatsApp without following up with the video editor.

They have also been advised to submit as one, assignments given with photographers.

In the recent past, Radio Africa has been sued by former Homeboyz Radio presenter Shaffie Weru and Ex-Classic 105 host Terry Muikamba.

Shaffie threatened to take legal action for unfair and unlawful termination of employment.

In a demand letter doing rounds on the internet, the ex Lift Off host demanded Sh21 million in damages.

The "Raverend" also accused the company of not according him a fair hearing. The decision to let him go, he said, was made by a member of the organisation who acted as both the judge and accuser.

In fact, Shaffie added, his dismissal was a "crafty scheme" by the company to fire him so as to avoid paying the terminal benefits.

Radio Africa has on its part threatened to countersue him for Sh150 million for loss of business and reputational damage of the companies' 15-year-old and 20-year-old brands.

Terry on the other hand is suing the media house for wrongful dismissal.

In her suit, the radio host is seeking damages for wrongful termination equivalent to 12 months' pay. She is also seeking damages for infringement of her rights as protected under article 35 of the constitution and wants to be issued with a certificate of service.

"Aggravated and General damages for infringement of the claimant's rights, 1-year salary for the remainder of her contract period from November 30, 2020, to November 30, 2021, amounting to Sh2,160,000."