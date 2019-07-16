Kenya Basketball Team “The Morans” Make Courtesy Call To Raila Odinga

The Kenya Men’s Basketball team ‘The Morans’ paid the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a courtesy call ahead of their trip to Bamako, Mali for the AfroCan championships .

The for premier who is an avid football fan was elated to receive the tall lads as he also presented them with the trophies they receive during the recently concluded qualifiers in Uganda.

Raila was accompanied by his daughter Winnie Odinga who was a former basketball player.

Read:

The team qualified for the Afro Can Championship after beating Egypt 97-79 during the qualifiers.

Odinga also awarded them valuable player Tylor Ongwae his trophy which he received in Uganda.

Here are some of pictures from the event:

The players depart for Mali On Wednesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu