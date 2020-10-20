The Ghost’s Fifth Return?

Jacob “Ghost” Mulee is the firm favourite to be named new Harambee Stars coach, Kahawa Tungu understands.

FKF is expected to announce a new coach on Wednesday to succeed Francis Kimanzi, who was sacked today for alleged sabotage.

Ghost, 52, has managed the Harambee Stars four times in the past, the last time being in 2010.

He’s most remembered for guiding Stars to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, where he recorded a single group win against Burkina Faso.

Ghost’s top flight coaching career begun with Tusker where he won three Kenyan Premier League titles between 1999 and 2009.

He coached Rwanda’s APR and Yanga SC of Tanzania.

His immediate assignment should he land the job will be to prepare Harambee Stars for the upcoming AFCON 2022 qualifying match against Comoros in November.

