Tharaka Nithi Governor To Spend Night In Custody Pending Bail Ruling

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and 20 other co-accused persons will spend another night behind bars pending a ruling on their bail application on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the county chief entered a not guilty to 15 counts, among them abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws and money laundering.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, the governor was also charged with conflict of interest in a Sh34 million tender.

The prosecution did not oppose their being released on bail but asked for strict bail terms.

Njuki surrendered to the EACC on Monday where he was grilled over the fraudulent tender.

Last Friday, DPP Noordin Haji okayed Njuki’s arrest over a Sh34.9 million tender for the supply, installation and commissioning of a solid waste incinerator imported at Sh3.8 million.

According to Haji, seven companies, all associated with the county chief placed bids. Westomaxx, bagged the lucrative tender despite providing fraudulent documents.

“Westomaxx Investments limited installed an incinerator at the county government of Tharaka Nithi which they had procured from Generation Electronic & Allied Company Limited, a company associated with the Governor,” the DPP said.

The DPP further revealed that money paid to Westomaxx was later transferred to Japhet Gitonga, Kenneth Mucuiya, Caroline Wambui and Kenstar Electrical and Hardware Ltd.

