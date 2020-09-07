Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki Give Himself Up To EACC Over Sh34.9 Million Scandal

Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki has surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The county chief gave himself up on Monday morning, three days after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest.

On Friday the DPP okayed Njuki’s arrest alongside 16 other county officials over a Sh34.9 million tender for the supply, installation and commissioning of a solid waste incinerator imported at Sh3.8 million.

“I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to charge the named persons with various criminal offences,” Haji said, adding that the illegality was bolstered by officials in the finance and procurement departments.

According to Haji, seven companies, all associated with the county chief placed bids. Westomaxx, bagged the lucrative tender despite providing fraudulent documents.

“Westomaxx Investments limited installed an incinerator at the county government of Tharaka Nithi which they had procured from Generation Electronic & Allied Company Limited, a company associated with the Governor,” the DPP added.

The DPP further revealed that money paid to Westomaxx was later transferred to Japhet Gitonga, Kenneth Mucuiya, Caroline Wambui and Kenstar Electrical and Hardware Ltd.

The other suspects are: Fridah Murungi- Chief Environment Officer, Floridah Kiende-Acting Director procurement, Highton Murithi – Finance Officer, Teresia Kagoji – Finance Officer, Arch Lee Mwenda – department of roads, Japhet Mutugi – procurement officer, Emily Nkatha – procurement officer and Mike Mwiandi – accountant.

Others are Elosy Kariithi, Kenneth Mucuiya, Caroline Wambui, David Mbugua, Margaret Muthoni, Allan Murithi, Japheth Gitonga and George Miano.

