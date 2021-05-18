Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki Feted As The Best Governor In The Country

Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki has been ranked the best governor overall in the country according to a report released on Tuesday, May 18 by Mizani Africa.

The report which relied on the opinion of 47,000 Kenyan voters awarded Njuki 79.7 percent, followed by Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru at 79.4 percent.

Nandi governor Stephen Sang was ranked third with 79 percent, followed by Mombasa counterpart Ali Hassan Joho who scored 78.9.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Ny’ong’o closed the list of top five with a 78.5 percent score.

Among the Members of Parliament, Thika Town MP Jungle Wainaina and his Westlands counterpart Tim Wanyonyi topped the list with a tie of 65.9 percent.

They were closely followed by Uriri MP Mark Ogolla with 65.5 percent, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Mvita counterpart Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir tied at number three with 65.1 percent.

Kabete MP James Kamau was fourth with 64.8 while Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and South Imenti MP Murungi Kathuri closed the list of the best five MPs in the country.

The Opinion poll was conducted throughout 47 counties in Kenya between March 5, 2020 to December 5, 2020.

Nyeri County Assembly speaker John Kaguchia was ranked the best with a score of 69.7 percent followed by Baringo County Assembly speaker Douglas David with 69.6 percent. Embu County Assembly speaker Josiah Muriithi was third with 69.5 percent.

Kwale County Assembly speaker Sammy Nyamawi and Kiambu County Assembly speaker Stephen Ndichu were fourth and fifth with a 69.3 percent and 68.7 percent respectively.

For MCAs, Biashara Ward (Kiambu) topped the list with 89.9 percent followed by Kinoo Ward MCA Sammuel Kimani (89.8 percent), Khalaba Ward MCA Majimbo Okumu (89.6 percent), Ichagaki Ward MCA Charles Mwangi (89.6 percent) and Muvuti/Kiima Kimwe Ward MCA Caleb Mule (89 percent).

The report did not rank senators and woman representatives, who serve in the same capacity as MPs.

