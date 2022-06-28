Tharaka Nithi Accident Leaves One Dead, Several Others Injured

An early morning accident in Tharaka Nithi county has claimed one life and several others are nursing injuries.

The accident happened along the Meru-Nairobi highway where the driver of the matatu is said to have lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle thus veered off the road and rolled several times.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle was overspeeding. Additionally, bad weather is said to have contributed to the same.

The body of the deceased has since been taken to Chuka General Hospital Mortuary. The other passengers who were injured are currently receiving treatment at Chuka Hospital.

“One person died on the spot. Several people were rushed to Chuka General Hospital for treatment,” a witness said.

More to Follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...