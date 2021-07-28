Thank God for Restoring My Health, Charity Ngilu Says as She Leaves Hospital

Kitu governor Charity Ngilu has been discharged from Nairobi hospital days after being admitted with Covid-19.

Through a post on Twitter, the county boss revealed that she is leaving the hospital and continued to thank God for restoring her health.

She further applauded her doctors both from Kitui and Nairobi for taking care of her.

“I’m leaving hospital after discharge, thanks to God for restoring my health. I also thank doctors and other medical personnel in both Kitui and Nairobi for excellent care. Thank you all for your overwhelming messages of love and wishes of quick recovery,” she wrote.

Ngilu’s Covid-19 status was made public yesterday by Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua, who spoke in Ndakaini, during an event for artistes hosted by Royal Media Services chairman SK Macharia.

"Our sister Charity Ngilu told me to inform you that he is suffering from Covid-19 and admitted at Nairobi Hospital. Let us take care, Covid-19 is everywhere, she told me to warn you," said Mutua. Ngilu had been missing from the public for some time now, without official communication. She lastly appeared in public on July 21, when she hosted Garissa County Governor Ali Korane in Kitui County government offices where they "held discussions on areas of mutual interest between the two Counties".