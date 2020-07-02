Text Book Centre Kijabe Street Closed As One Staff Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Text Book Centre has closed its Kijabe Street outlet after one of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement to newsrooms, Text Book Centre said that the store which serves as the headquarters will be opened on Monday, July 6, after thorough cleaning and disinfection.

“Text Book Centre Ltd confirms that an officer from one of our service providers attached to Kijabe headquarters tested positive for Covid-19. The individual is currently isolated, in a stable condition and receiving the appropriate medical and counselling support. We also confirm that Covid-19 screening for all staff at the headquarters and Kijabe Street branch started on Monday 29th June,” the statement read in part.

All other branches and the e-commerce will however remain open, according to management.

Read: Kenyans Embracing E-commerce As Text Book Centre’s Online Store Hits 150K Visits Monthly

Today, Health CAS Rashid Aman confirmed 268 more COVID-19 cases bringing the tally to 6,941 after 2,704 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

Three people have however succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 152. 20 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital rising the number of recoveries to 2,109.

Out of the 268 new cases, 259 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 160 are male while 108 female. The youngest to have contracted the virus is aged 1 year while the oldest 80 years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu