I Am Ready To Testify In Msando Murder Case, Former IEBC Commissioner Akombe Now Says

Three years ago, ICT expert and IEBC commissioner Chris Msando was found brutally murdered just days to the 2017 general elections. His Killers are yet to be brought to book.

Commemorating three years since his death, former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe has stated that she is ready and available to testify in Msando’s murder case.

She called on the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi to take up the matter due to public interest.

“On this anniversary of my colleague Msando’s murder, could you take this case up in the public’s interest? As I have said in the past, I am ready to testify,” she wrote on Twitter.

Following Msando’s death, the 2017 General elections were very chaotic and filled with bloodshed hence going down in history as the first to have been nullified by the Supreme Court.

The Presidential elections were nullified because of illegalities and irregularities prompting a repeat as ordered by the Supreme Court.

There were also speculations of a troubled IEBC with reports indicating that the officials had been aligned according to their political affiliations.

The tension and heat got hold of Akombe who dramatically fled the country for the United States (US) and consequently submitted her resignation.

She claimed that the institution was filled with massive corruption that would hinder the delivery of credible repeat elections.

Although Akombe has never openly revealed why she fled the country she has claimed on several occasions that she had been intimidated and ideally told the BBC that her brother had received death threats in regards to her position in the institution.

“I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country,” she stated during an interview.

She further insisted that the death threats were anonymous mostly from political actors and protesters.

There have been inconsistencies in the police version of events leading to the macabre murder hence the unresolved murder three years on.

