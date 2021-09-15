in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Terryanne Chebet Under Fire for Leaking Seductive Texts Sent by Jobseeker

Terryanne Chebet
Terryanne Chebet (Courtesy)

Media Personality and former Citizen TV anchor Terryanne Chebet is under fire for leaking seductive texts sent by a jobseeker online.

According to screenshots seen by Kahawa Tungu the conversation started with the jobseeker requesting an internship position at her firm. Chebet reportedly asked him to send his CV and upon scrutiny, she found him qualified for the job and wanted to hire him.

However, Chebet reportedly scrolled through her Instagram where she found seductive messages from the same jobseeker, a move that was not impressive. She thus had to reconsider the internship opportunity and not hire the young man.

Read: Terryanne Chebet Opens Up On Why Friendship With Maribe Fell Apart

“A very short story. I’m all about shooting your shot, but not when you’re actively job hunting. Got an inbox, good candidate, mailed him to book an interview, only to scroll up on IG to see messages he’d been sending me, which I hadn’t seen. The End. Like, The End,” Chebet wrote on Twitter.

Her post did not auger well with a section of social media users who were quick to criticize her. To some, her actions were unfair as the young man is qualified for the job yet his personal business was aired on social media. To others, however, this should be a lesson to young people who are job hunting to be careful about what they send to potential employers.

One Eric Ocholla said, “I’ll ask you to reconsider and give the young man a chance, He was just but expressing himself, he is clearly in love but jobless.”

Read Also: Bitter-Sweet As Terryanne Chebet&#8217;s Baby Born Same Day She Was Fired

Another came to the young man’s defense saying, “Terryanne could’ve still made her point known without all those screenshots. She didn’t even tell him that his behavior is unbecoming and that he should stop. She just let him go on so she could have content to screenshot.”

Here are more reactions from Twitter: 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Terryanne Chebet

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mbappe To Stay, PSG Sporting Director Says
Orie Rogo Manduli

Orie Rogo Manduli To Be Laid to Rest at Her Kitale Farm on Saturday