Terryanne Chebet Under Fire for Leaking Seductive Texts Sent by Jobseeker

Media Personality and former Citizen TV anchor Terryanne Chebet is under fire for leaking seductive texts sent by a jobseeker online.

According to screenshots seen by Kahawa Tungu the conversation started with the jobseeker requesting an internship position at her firm. Chebet reportedly asked him to send his CV and upon scrutiny, she found him qualified for the job and wanted to hire him.

However, Chebet reportedly scrolled through her Instagram where she found seductive messages from the same jobseeker, a move that was not impressive. She thus had to reconsider the internship opportunity and not hire the young man.

“A very short story. I’m all about shooting your shot, but not when you’re actively job hunting. Got an inbox, good candidate, mailed him to book an interview, only to scroll up on IG to see messages he’d been sending me, which I hadn’t seen. The End. Like, The End,” Chebet wrote on Twitter.

A very short story. I'm all about shooting your shot, but not when you're actively job hunting. Got an inbox, good candidate, mailed him to book an interview, only to scroll up on IG to see messages he'd been sending me, which I hadn't seen. The End. Like, The End. pic.twitter.com/8LMnHi0d11 — TERRYANNE CHEBET (@TerryanneChebet) September 14, 2021

Her post did not auger well with a section of social media users who were quick to criticize her. To some, her actions were unfair as the young man is qualified for the job yet his personal business was aired on social media. To others, however, this should be a lesson to young people who are job hunting to be careful about what they send to potential employers.

One Eric Ocholla said, “I’ll ask you to reconsider and give the young man a chance, He was just but expressing himself, he is clearly in love but jobless.”

Another came to the young man’s defense saying, “Terryanne could’ve still made her point known without all those screenshots. She didn’t even tell him that his behavior is unbecoming and that he should stop. She just let him go on so she could have content to screenshot.”

Here are more reactions from Twitter:

The difference between a 41-Year-old Terryanne & a 19-year-old teenage girl is that Terryanne has lost her sex market value while the teen has very high value. But their pettiness is similar. Women never mature. Your mother has the same pettiness of her teenage. Ask your dad. — Eric (@amerix) September 15, 2021

The Gourd-breasted Terryanne was not ready for this. Piga ua.Feminist has two kids from different men, and none of them found her worthy of marriage, kazi ni kubinja sponsors for Range. Ligi ya kina Mwanyiga na Mutoko. They rose coz of rich men and now insult struggling men — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) September 15, 2021

Terryanne kwa nini hajawahi expose dms za the rich men in her dms, that boy was being shamed because he's unemployed and broke — drey (@Dreymwangi) September 15, 2021

I met TerryAnne in Nanyuki some years back and she is not as hot as she would want us to believe. These old camels Shame young men to increase their premiums. 😂😂😂 — Rein (@Rein_Asamo) September 15, 2021

"Your skill is exactly what we need in our company. Your expertise is world class! You have an exemplary record in team building & success.

Unfortunately, you love me so no job."

~ Terryanne Chebet~ — Pun_Adol (@richu_jay) September 15, 2021

