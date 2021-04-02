Terryanne Chebet Opens Up On Why Friendship With Maribe Fell Apart

Former news anchor Terryanne Chebet has opened up on the reasons why her friendship with Jacque Maribe hit the rocks.

Speaking to a local radio station, Chebet stated that their friendship hit rock bottom following the publicized murder case where Maribe is a suspect.

For instance, Chebet revealed that she was not pleased following rumors that circulated alluding that she had abandoned her bosom friend.

According to Chebet, she was always there for her friend and even visited her at Lang’ata Women’s prison where she had been remanded.

“During that period a lot of things were said that were not true about the kind of support she received and the friends that she had. The truth is that we visited her at Lang’ata Women’s prison and were also there in court. The wider circle that supported her know that we were there for her,” Chebet said.

She however added that Maribe is still a good friend and it is only a matter of time before the two reunite and their friendship picks from where it was.

“Jacque is my best friend and she will always be. However, right now, she and I have given each other time but I know that at some point, our friendship will blossom again,” she added.

In an interview with True Love magazine last year, Maribe revealed that most of her friends and the famous ‘Girls’ Squad’ had abandoned her following the murder case she was facing.

During the interview, she revealed that people she thought she was very close to and were often referred to as “Squad goals” were nowhere to be seen.

Instead of receiving support from them, she was left alone with only two friends and close family members who never questioned her innocence.

“People I thought I was very close to. I even heard that some did public statements, disassociating themselves from me. People we were seen on holiday with. Being told we’re squad goals and things like that. I will be very honest with you, I have like two female friends to date who stood by me from the beginning,” she told the publication.

Maribe was arrested alongside her then-fiance, Joseph Jowie Irungu and charged with Kimani’s murder after her body was found at Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani.

The case is ongoing.

