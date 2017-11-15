Bitter-Sweet As Terryanne Chebet’s Baby Born Same Day She Was Fired

Former Citizen news anchor Terryanne Chebet who welcomed her second child weeks ago has shared that her daughter was born exactly a year after she was fired.

The proud mother of two daughters revealed a rather funny coincidence,she said that her baby was born exactly the same day that she received a letter informing her of the retrenchment that happened at her former work place.

In her post, an elated Terryanne mused at her bitter-sweet twist in fate and even joked on whether it was just a mere coincidence or God was just trying to be humorous.

The lovely lady was fired on 26th October,2016 and she gave birth on the exact same day and month this year.

“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside… When a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone…. She arrived on the 26th of October. On the exact date last year I received a letter informing me of my retrenchment. Is it just a co-incidence? God does have an incredible sense of humor. I am truly and deeply thankful,” wrote Chebet.

