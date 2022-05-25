KEMSA Appoints Former Board Member Terry Ramadhani as CEO

Professional Management Services and Corporate re-engineering expert Ms Terry Ramadhani has officially taken office as the new Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer.

Following her recent appointment by the KEMSA Board of Directors, Ms Ramadhani assumed the CEO position after receiving office instruments from the immediate former Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Kabuchi.

Speaking moments after assuming office and taking a familiarisation tour of the KEMSA Commercial Street offices, Ms Ramadhani said she would maintain a consultative management approach and foster partnerships with all stakeholders.

She paid tribute to KEMSA staff, and operating stakeholders for their commitment to ensuring the Authority transforms into an effective Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) supply chain agency.

Read: Uhuru Appoints Kemsa Chair Kembi Gitura To CA Board Amid Multi-Billion Scandal

“I intend to accelerate the pace of reforms through a consultative, results-focused management approach with all our stakeholders from staff, suppliers, donor partners and clients,” Ms Ramadhani said.

While handing over the office instruments, Mr Kabuchi said that KEMSA had made strides to ensure efficiency. He confirmed that KEMSA has managed to reduce the order turnaround time (TAT) from 46 days in February 2021 to 14 days at the end of April 2022 with plans for further improvement.

“The Board is united in its resolve to facilitate the proper positioning of KEMSA as an effective Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) supply chain provider in the local public health space.” KEMSA Chairperson Ms Mary Mwadime said while Ms Ramadhani’s appointment last week.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...