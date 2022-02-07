Three Terror Suspects Arrested for Filming Gov’t Facilities in Kakamega

Police have arrested three terror suspects caught filming government facilities in Kakamega town including the Kakamega State Lodge.

The trio included an Arab woman aged 29, a man from Mombasa aged 24 and another 36-year-old from Nyanza region.

Reports indicate that they have been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Busia for grilling.

According to the police, the trio was spotted by two cops; a police constable attached to the Kakamega police station and a General Service Unit (GSU) police constable at the Kakamega State Lodge, recording videos and taking pictures using their mobile phones.

The incident that led to their arrest took place on Sunday near the Golf roundabout.

Confirming the incident was Kakamega County Criminal Investigations officer James Lelia who told reporters that the matter was being handled by the ATPU. Read Also: Kenya’s 2014 KCSE Top Student Arrested in DRC for Suspected Terrorism

"They were transferred to Busia and handed over to the ATPU who are investigating the matter," said Lelia. The suspects are said to have filmed a judge's residence and the western regional coordinator's office before they were apprehended. Upon their arrest, the three said they were recording the premises for fun. Police have since confiscated their phones and impounded a blue Volkswagen vehicle.

