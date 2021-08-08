Terror Suspect Killed as Police Foil Planned Attack in Mandera

A terror suspect was on Friday gunned down in Mandera as police foiled a planned attack in Kitulo area, authorities have confirmed.

According to police reports, security agents were patrolling Kutayo area in Kutulo when they met two people riding on a motorcyle.

The duo was ordered to stop but disobeyed and shot at the officers.

A fierce gun battle between the officers and the suspects ensued leading to the fatal shooting of one of the riders.

His accomplice, police said, escaped on foot.

North eastern region police commander Rono Bunei confirmed the incident saying two AK47 rifles, two Mark 4 rifles and three AK47 magazines were recovered from the suspect.

The team of officers also recovered a motorcycle, personal effects and foodstuff from the suspect.

Mandera is among North Eastern counties affected by constant Al Shabaab attacks.

In the last two months, more than 15 people have been killed in the area in separate attacks, raising serious security concerns.

