Terror Suspect Blows Self Up Killing Two Other People in Nyakach

Two people died on Tuesday night after a terror suspect blew himself up using an explosive at Kayamloma village in Nyakach, Kisumu County.

According to a police report seen by this writer, the suspect identified as John Odhiambo Ondiek aka Pope visited the homestead of one Petro Onyango aged 54 years old whom he found sitting outside his house together with his wife Mary Atieno, 40.

In the company of the couple was their daughter Nancy Aoko aged 14.

“The Al-Shabaab suspect started questioning them on things they didn’t understand,” the police report reads.

Suddenly, police said, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) he was carrying exploded killing the suspect and the host’s wife on the spot.

Onyango and his daughter were seriously injured. The man was rushed to Nyakach Sub-county hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The girl was taken to Katito hospital while her condition was serious.

A team of officers from Katito Police station together with Kisumu County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO), SCCIO Nyakach, and Anti-terror officers visited the scene in the company of bomb disposal unit officers to commence investigations.

The officers established that the suspect was linked to a similar attack at Katito market which occurred on December 17, 2020.

The suspect is said to have detonated an IED device at the market while trying to kill his girlfriend in a house. The woman escaped unhurt.

After the incident, the suspect disappeared to an unknown location only to resurface on Tuesday night.

