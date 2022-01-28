Terror Alerts: Police Assure Kenyans Security Beefed Up

The Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities after at least three European countries warned their citizens of an imminent terror attack in Kenya.

National Police Service spokesperson Bruno Shioso, however, assured the public that security has been beefed up.

“The Service has re-engineered her police units in line with modern day policing dynamics. challenges and emerging threats. Security operations that ensure that imminent attacks are forestalled proactively remain our priority,” said Shioso on Friday.

He asked Kenyans to report suspicious activities through the service’s toll free numbers: 999, 911.112, 0800722203.

Statement on the state of security in the country. pic.twitter.com/ViH5wPxImS — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 28, 2022

In alerts doing rounds on the interwebs, France, Netherlands and Germany said the terrorists are targeting places frequented by western nationals in the capital Nairobi.

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its nationals to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting public places. These include hotels, restaurants, leisure spots and commercial centers in the city. “There is a persistence of serious threats against Western nationals in Kenya. There is a real risk targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls, etc.), particularly in Nairobi,” the embassy said on Thursday. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...