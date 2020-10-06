Tension In Kahawa Wendani Ward As Jubilee Cancels Nominations

There was tension in Kahawa Wendani Ward on Tuesday as the ruling party Jubilee cancelled a nomination exercise without an official communication to all aspirants eyeing the seat.

The party primaries had been scheduled for today but by 10:30am election materials had not arrived from the party Headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

There was also no clear communication on whether the exercise would take place.

Reports indicate that some aspirants and their supporters arrived at the Chief’s camp where the materials were supposed to be delivered as early as 6am ready for the party primaries.

However, to their surprise, there were no presiding officials at the venue but police officers in riot gear.

The aspirants expressed their fears that Kahawa Wendani residents would be denied a chance to nominate their preferred candidate for the polls scheduled for December 15.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Cyrus Omondi alias Gearbox in India in February this year.

The by-election has attracted 12 aspirants with 11 including a brother to the deceased, Kevin Ochieng, eyeing the Jubilee ticket.

Hellen Kiragu will be vying as an independent candidate.

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) opted not to field a candidate for the Kahawa Wendani seat in the spirit of the cooperation agreement “handshake” with Jubilee.

