Tens Arrested At Likoni Ferry Crossing For Flouting Covid-19 Rules

Tens of people were on Friday morning arrested at the Likoni ferry channel for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

Kahawa Tungu understands that some of those arrested had masks in their pockets and others with masks only covering their chins in disregard of the Ministry of Health guidelines.

They were reportedly taken to a Mombasa Court where they will be charged.

This comes a day after Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai announced strict measures as the government attempts to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

In a statement on Thursday, the IG said the National Police Service will work closely with the National Government Administration officers and County Governments Enforcement Teams to ensure compliance with the health guidelines put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.

He also ordered police to start enforcing the 10 pm to 4 am as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his state of the nation address on Wednesday.

Those found contravening the said guidelines will be fined Sh20,000 on the spot.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will also work with the police to cancel licences of motorists caught flouting curfew order.

