Footballer Tendai Ndoro Loses Everything To Wife Following Divorce

If love is blind, then it also blinds. In his playing days, former Zimbabwe international Tendai Ndoro made money and bought property.

The property, because of love and trust, was registered under the name of his South African wife Thando Maseko.

Between 2015 and 2017, the 36-year-old former forward played for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

It is in South Africa that he married and made his fortune.

However, following a divorce, Tendai has lost it all, from a fleet of luxurious cars to a house they lived in and is now back in the village in Zimbabwe.

After the breakup, she kicked him out and kept the house and cars. He’s now broke and back in Zimbabwe training with a local division one team.

