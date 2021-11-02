in SPORTS

Footballer Tendai Ndoro Loses Everything To Wife Following Divorce

Tendai Ndoro
Footballer Tendai Ndoro with ex-South African Wife Thando Maseko. [Courtesy]

If love is blind, then it also blinds. In his playing days, former Zimbabwe international Tendai Ndoro made money and bought property.

The property, because of love and trust, was registered under the name of his South African wife Thando Maseko.

Between 2015 and 2017, the 36-year-old former forward played for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

Tendai Ndoro Loses to wife in divorce
Footballer Tendai Ndoro Loses Property to Wife in Divorce. [Courtesy]
It is in South Africa that he married and made his fortune.

However, following a divorce, Tendai has lost it all, from a fleet of luxurious cars to a house they lived in and is now back in the village in Zimbabwe.

Tendai’s biggest mistake was to trust his wife enough to register his property under her name.

Tendai Ndoro



Footballer Tendai Ndoro Loses Property to Wife in Divorce. [Courtesy]

Former Zimbabwe international and Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro lost his house and a fleet of luxurious cars to his South African wife Thando Maseko after their breakup.

After the breakup, she kicked him out and kept the house and cars. He’s now broke and back in Zimbabwe training with a local division one team.

DivorceTendai NdoroThando Maseko

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

