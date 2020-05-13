Ten KPL Clubs Disown Case Seeking To Stop League Cancellation At Sports Tribunal

Ten Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs have reportedly disowned a case seeking to reverse cancellation of 2019-20 season over Coronavirus.

In the case before Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT), Chemelil Sugar FC and KPL are challenging Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) 30 April move to end the league citing force majeure occassioned by the deadly virus.

The decision, which saw Gor Mahia declared KPL champions and Chemelil Sugar FC relegated, did not go down well with a section of clubs and KPL management, which felt FKF overstepped their mandate.

In the case certified urgent with hearing set for 21 May, Chemelil and KPL managed to obtain a stay order against ending the league.

They want FKF restrained from “interfering” in the running of KPL.

But in a new twist, ten KPL clubs claim they were not consulted and hence not party to the case.

The clubs will file a sworn affidavit with SDT on Thursday, according to a close source, that sought anonymity.

They further accuse KPL Chief Executive Officer, Jack Oguda, of acting unilaterally without consulting clubs or any organs of KPL.

“We have raised the matter with Oguda on several occasions, but it appears he does not heed our advice. As an employee of KPL, he shouldn’t be communicating his own thoughts, but those of his employers, in this case the clubs,” said the source.

Oguda in a series of correspondences and without convening of the KPL Governing Council or consulting clubs, expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which FKF cancelled season.

He wrote a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) protesting the same.

The names of the ten clubs have not been disclosed, but so far Kakamega Homeboyz, AFC Leopards, Chemelil Sugar, Mathare United have expressed opposition against ending the season prematurely.

