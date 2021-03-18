Telkom Reviews Its Flagship Combo Bundle ‘Mzito’

Telkom has reviewed prices and validity of its flagship Combo bundle Mzito, with two categories getting non-expiry validity.

In a statement, Telkom said that the move is advised by a marked increase in mobile data consumption, largely by millennials.

Under the new plan, purchases of Mzito 500 and 1000 bundles will not expire, allowing customers to fully utilise the available resources.

The Mzito 2000 bundle will continue to expire after a 30 day validity period. Customers with active Mzito subscriptions will continue to enjoy their benefits until their expiry. Upon expiry, subscribers will be allowed to buy another bundle before the existing bundle expires, which will see a cumulative increase to their data and minutes.

Mzito 500 Mzito 1000 Mzito 2000 Current NEW Current NEW Current NEW Voice 100 50 300 150 600 400 Data 3GB 3GB 8GB 10GB 17GB 25GB Validity 30 days No Expiry 30 days No Expiry 30 days 30 days Call rate PAYG PAYG PAYG PAYG PAYG PAYG Price Ksh. 500 Ksh. 500 Ksh. 1000 Ksh. 1000 Ksh. 2000 Ksh. 2000

“The new combo bundle is built with the evolving data and experience needs of our customers in mind. While they continue to demand for affordability, they are also keen on holistic and comprehensive offerings that address their dynamic needs: browsing, downloading, streaming and updating their apps, actions that are now integral in everyday life,” said Eric Achola, Telkom’s Director for Marketing.

Subscribers can sign up for the updated Mzito under the Combo bundles by dialing *544*1# or via the My Telkom App and My Account portal. T-Kash users can access the New Mzito bundles under the Data Bundles menu option, via *160#.

