Telkom Reviews Its Flagship Combo Bundle ‘Mzito’

Kris Senanu – Managing Director , Telkom Enterprise (Left) with Managing Director of Meelin, Davis Nyamari. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Telkom has reviewed prices and validity of its flagship Combo bundle Mzito, with two categories getting non-expiry validity.

In a statement, Telkom said that the move is advised by a marked increase in mobile data consumption, largely by millennials.

Under the new plan, purchases of Mzito 500 and 1000 bundles will not expire, allowing customers to fully utilise the available resources.

The Mzito 2000 bundle will continue to expire after a 30 day validity period. Customers with active Mzito subscriptions will continue to enjoy their benefits until their expiry.  Upon expiry, subscribers will be allowed to buy another bundle before the existing bundle expires, which will see a cumulative increase to their data and minutes.

 

 Mzito 500Mzito 1000Mzito 2000
 Current NEWCurrent NEW Current NEW
Voice 10050300150600400
Data 3GB3GB8GB10GB17GB25GB
Validity30 daysNo Expiry30 daysNo Expiry30 days30 days
Call ratePAYGPAYGPAYGPAYGPAYGPAYG
Price Ksh. 500Ksh. 500Ksh. 1000Ksh. 1000Ksh. 2000Ksh. 2000

 

“The new combo bundle is built with the evolving data and experience needs of our customers in mind. While they continue to demand for affordability, they are also keen on holistic and comprehensive offerings that address their dynamic needs: browsing, downloading, streaming and updating their apps, actions that are now integral in everyday life,” said Eric Achola, Telkom’s Director for Marketing.

Subscribers can sign up for the updated Mzito under the Combo bundles by dialing *544*1# or via the My Telkom App and My Account portal. T-Kash users can access the New Mzito bundles under the Data Bundles menu option, via *160#.

