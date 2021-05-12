Telkom Launches New ‘Mambo’ Tariffs

Telkom has introduced a new monthly data bundles tariff aimed at giving competitively priced data and minutes to its prepaid customers

The new Mambo 99 tariff will give customers a daily data allocation of 99MB, along with 99 on-net minutes for a monthly amount of KSh.99, for a period of 30 days. The other bundle option, Mambo 199, gives prepaid customers a daily 250MB data allocation and 100 on-net minutes for a monthly amount of KSh.199, for a period of 30 days.

The new bundle proposition will give Telkom prepaid customers increased data allocations, non-expiry bundles and competitive voice allocations. The Mambo 99 bundles have been informed by new customer consumption patterns at a time when Kenyans are limiting their movement.

Announcing the new bundles, Telkom’s Director for Marketing, Eric Achola said customers continued to demand great experiences at competitive pricing. He said the customers also want new propositions that address their integral communication needs like browsing, downloading, streaming and updating their apps, to meet their day-to-day needs.

Telkom prepaid customers can sign up for the bundle by dialing *544# or via My Telkom App and My Account portal.

SUMMARY TABLE

Bundle name Price/KSh Data Bundle allocation On-net minutes allocation Validity Mambo 99 99 99MB (Daily) 99 minutes (daily) 30 days Mambo 199 199 250MB (Daily) 100 minutes(daily) 30 days

