Telkom Kenya to Create Fursa, A Digital Wallet for the Youth

Telkom Kenya has partnered with the Ministry of ICT to create Fursa, a youth-focused digital wallet aimed at including them from financial exclusion during the pandemic.

The platform will allow youths to receive funds fast, securely and conveniently from the National Youth Council. This will also allow youth to stay resilient especially in this age where a number of physical and infrastructural barriers obstruct their access to financial services and products.

Telkom will install the Fursa wallet and provide professional and product support and maintenance. It will also offer consumer care services and infrastructure while monitoring its performance and availability.

Fursa will allow members access a membership management system, financial reconciliation services, savings and investments, job-matching board and e-learning and skills development.

Telkom Chief Executive Officer said the company was looking forward to making more Digital Financial Services partnerships.

“More can be done to advance the financial inclusion of our youth. Further digitisation and investment in the mobile money ecosystem will help solve a crisis that has been further exacerbated during the pandemic. The Fursa e-wallet helps to address this challenge,” he said.

NYCK Chief Executive Officer Roy Sasaka lauded the initiative, saying Fursa will open up financial opportunities for the youth in Kenya.

“Far from development of joint programmes and incentivizing youth to take up technology and youth entrepreneurship, employment and engagement programs, Fursa is a huge opportunity to support the government’s nationwide efforts to provide a financial and safety net in the unraveling pandemic,”he said.

