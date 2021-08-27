Telkom Kenya to Build Submarine Cable Connecting Kenya to Asia and Europe

Telkom Kenya is investing in a submarine fibre optic cable to complement the already existing undersea network.

This will be the sixth cable forming the network that Telkom has a stake in, connecting Kenya to the rest of the world. This particular one is expected to connect Kenya to Asia and Europe.

Telkom is the local partner for chinese-owned cable International network, PEACE (Pakistan and East Africa Connecting to Europe), a subsidiary of Chengtong Group.

“When complete, the high-speed Peace cable system will offer the shortest routes from China to Europe and Africa, interconnecting three of the world’s most populous continents,” Telkom Kenya said in its environmental impact assessment while seeking approval for the project from the National Environment Management Authority

“Telkom Kenya is the landing party to the Peace Cable and the project proponent for the Peace Cable landing in Kenya.”

The cable’s key landing points are in France, Pakistan and Kenya and there are plans to extend it to South Africa in the second phase

Kenya is expected to benefit from the additional cable which will be the sixth to land in Mombasa since 2009. Other cables include privately owned Seacom’s and The East African Marine system cable, where Telkom also has a stake in, in Mombasa.

Since the laying of the cables, the country has enjoyed high speed internet at reduced costs leading to a healthier digital economy.

The two, as well as subsequent undersea cables, brought with them huge bandwidth as well as high speed internet while reducing the cost of connectivity.

Telkom Kenya has a stake in several submarine cable systems placing it at the core of of a huge network in the region. This includes the Lower Indian Ocean Network (Lion), the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (Eassy)and the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (Dare1) cable systems.

The project is expected to be complete by end of 2021.

