Telkom Kenya Reviews Prices Over Tax Hike

Telkom Kenya has announced a review of its prices following the amendment of the Excise Duty Act 2015, through amendments to the Finance Act 2021.

The amendment saw the excise duty on telephone and internet services revised from 15 percent to 20 percent, effective July 1, 2021.

In a press statement, Telkom said that effective July 6, 2021, its headline price for the Pay-As-You-Go Telkom-to-Telkom Voice will increase to KSh.2.78cts.

The Pay-As-You-Go Voice for off-net calls will increase to KSh.4.30cts while the cost to send an SMS within the Telkom network and across other networks will be KSh.1.15cts.

In addition, the Pay-As-You-Go price for Mobile Data will increase to KSh.4.50cts per MB. However, both Voice and Mobile Data Bundle prices will not be affected.

Telkom joins other telecommunication companies that have hiked their rates, including Safaricom which has increased her calls rates by 30 cents and SMS by 10 cents. Airtel Kenya last week announced an increase in its headline voice tariff to Ksh2 plus taxes which will equate to Ksh2.78 per minute.

