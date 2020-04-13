Telkom Kenya to Power University of Nairobi’s E-Leaning Programme

Telkom Kenya has partnered with the University of Nairobi to provide a tailored data solution for their E-Learning progamme.

The company will provide a customized data solution to over 40,000 faculty members, staff and students across the University’s 13 campuses in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The Soma na Telkom Bundles, are monthly post-paid data bundles that have been tailored to meet the needs of the University’s 40,000 plus population, to continue working and studying wherever they are. The UoN has 13 campuses with 35 Faculties, schools, institutes and centres.

The President ordered all schools to be closed on March 15 following the spread of the Coronavirus in Kenya. Students countrywide have turned to various resources online to catch with their curricula. University students have turned to e-Learning which has become an important tool even under normal circumstances.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted normal operations in the country with the government urging Kenyans to stay at home to keep safe. In light of this, many companies have adopted a work from home model while schools keep up with e-Learning.

The University’s staff and students will be on-boarded onto the e-learning programme, once they receive Telkom SIM Cards from the telco’s robust chain of touch points across the country.

Telkom also recently announced that its partnership with Loon, the Alphabet company working to bring balloon-powered Internet to Kenya, has received all regulatory and Cabinet approvals to begin flying balloons in Kenya.

