Telkom Kenya Launches 100GB Data-Sharing Package

Telkom Kenya has rolled out a Sh1,500 monthly mobile data package that will allow users to share the internet with up to five other subscribers. In its quest to grow revenues, Telkom Kenya will award 100GB of mobile data for the package dubbed Changa bundle.

Customers will then be able to set up groups and share the data with between three and five other customers. The package is exclusive to Telkom’s prepaid subscribers.

“Telkom, guided by our belief that mobile data is a fundamental human right, proceeded to create a bundle that speaks to the mind of the Kenyan consumer, giving them the ability to acquire a large bundle with more resources that they can share with family and friends,” Telkom marketing director Eric Achola said at the launch of the telco’s latest data package.

Through the package, Telkom is looking to enhance its data offering to compete with rivals Safaricom and Airtel. The bundle will also give customers 200 on-net and 50 off-net minutes

Telkom trailed Airtel with 4.6 percent of the market share in the mobile data report June 2021. Airtel commanded 26.6 percent of the market share while Safaricom led with 68 percent.

The telcos have all focused their efforts on mobile data offerings due to the waning popularity for offnet products. WhatsApp, telegram and social media dominate the most preferred communication channels.

The Changa bundle will only be available on Week days, and off on Saturdays and Sundays. This makes it idea for corporate clients and students. It is valid for 30 days, without the option of rolling them over to the next month.

