Telkom Kenya Completes 4G Network Expansion in Coast, Lower Eastern Regions

Telkom Kenya has made some headway expanding its 4G coverage across the country. The telco has completed its expansion into the Coast and Lower Eastern phase covering Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, and Taita/Taveta, as well as Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, and Kajiado Counties.

The expansion is part of Telkom’s strategy to add 2,000 4G sites into its Mobile 4G/LTE network by 2023. The company announced last year that it had partnered with telecommunications company Ericsson, and systems integrator NEC XON to roll out the network.

The $100 million project is a component of Telkom’s long-term network expansion strategy to address digital transformation and pave the way for the company’s long-term objective to become the go-to technology partner for its clients in Kenya and the region.

“We believe that Mobile Data is a fundamental human right and it has now emerged as a daily necessity,” Telkom Kenya’s CEO, Mr. Mugo Kibati said.

The demand for competitive data products have increased against the backdrop of the population’s digital needs comprising browsing, downloading, streaming, mobile money transactions, reading the news online, updating apps and e-commerce.

“We remain cognisant of the integral role our Mobile Data network plays in keeping our customers connected. We are on course with our long-term terrestrial network expansion plan which will see us scale up to 80% of our network to 4G, increase our network footprint across the country, and get more Kenyans online.” the CEO added.

Telkom also rolled out an exclusive prepaid package dubbed Barizi bundle for subscribers at the Coast and Lower Eastern regions.

