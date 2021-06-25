Telkom Customers to Enjoy Free Data and Talk Time for Life

Telkom customers will get to enjoy a lifetime value of 1GB of mobile internet data and 100 minutes of talk time to make Telkom-to-Telkom calls, for free, every month.

This lifetime offer called Madaraka Life will also have the Telkom customer registered to T-kash, Telkom’s mobile money service. The customer will receive an instant cashback of Ksh50 to their mobile wallet, upon successful registration.

This move follows Telkom’s announcement on the eve of this year’s Madaraka Day, when the company stated that it would be offering Kenyans an important access key to their own digital independence, for the Madaraka season, and beyond.

“Making calls and being able to connect to the Internet are now a basic need for all. Telkom is therefore making this commitment to empower Kenyans with this digital independence that they seek; giving them easier access to essential technology services that continue to simplify our lifestyles,” said Telkom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mugo Kibati.

The use of Mobile Internet Data continues to grow, with the customer demanding for more competitive and comprehensive products that address their different and ever-changing needs: browsing, downloading, streaming, mobile money transactions, reading the news online, and updating their apps.

Earlier this year, Mr Kibati said that Telkom remains cognisant of the integral role the technology company’s core terrestrial network plays in keeping customers connected.

“We continue with our long-term terrestrial network expansion plan that is informed by our overall company strategy, which will see us scale up to 80 percent of our network to 4G, increase our network footprint across the country, and get more Kenyans online,” he said.

Customers will have to keep their Telkom lines in their phones, for them to be able to enjoy the offer.

In May, Telkom announced the integration of T-kash with the government digital services platform, eCitizen. This integration with the eCitizen Portal will enable Telkom customers to make payments for a number of services including those offered by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA); Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Business Registration Service, Immigration Services, Civil Registration Department, Office of the Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the National Construction Authority.

The offer can be accessed through *444*58#.

