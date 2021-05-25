Telkom Customers To Make e-Citizen Payments Using T-kash

Telkom’s financial services platform T-kash has been integrated into the government digital services platform, eCitizen.

This integration with the eCitizen Portal will enable T-kash customers to pay for National and County Government Services that are to be found on the Portal.

T-kash customers will be able to make digital payments for services offered by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA); Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Business Registration Service and Immigration Services.

The list also includes bundled services under the Civil Registration Department, Office of the Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Construction Authority, Kenya Film Commission, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Ministries of Land and Mining.

Read: Telkom Announces Free Mobile Money Transfer To Any Network For T-kash Customers

Through T-kash, entrepreneurs in Mombasa, Nyeri and Kisumu Counties can also pay for their single business permits, trade licenses and e-construction permits – a boon to Kenya’s Ease of Doing Business Program that seeks to, among other actions, further automate service delivery.

To pay using T-kash on the Portal, customers are to follow the normal Login processes to access the portal, choose the “Telkom T-kash” option and will be guided by the payment instructions, as indicated, for the service.

Telkom’s CEO, Mugo KIBATI says this move speaks to one of the firm’s commitments to better position its infrastructure asset base and services, to drive digital transformation within the Consumer, SME, Corporate and Public sectors, to enable them become smart entities.

“This strategic partnership will help broaden the eCitizen’s revenue collection options, and improve services to Kenyans, as well as cement our ambition to be the technology partner of choice to our consumers, private and public sector clients,” said Kibati.

Read: Telkom Kenya to Create Fursa, A Digital Wallet for the Youth

Financial services, partnerships and digitisation form part of Telkom’s focus areas. In this strategic direction, Telkom seeks to enrich its financial services offering in response to the evolving digital lifestyle of the consumer, where convenience and simplicity are paramount.

Recently, the company, through its digital services platform, T-kash, announced its partnership with the Ministry of ICT’s National Youth Council of Kenya (NYCK), to co-create FURSA, an e-wallet that will open up a portfolio of financial opportunities to the youth in Kenya and more so at the grassroots levels. The objective is to increase the youth’s resilience in the midst of physical and infrastructural barriers that obstruct their access to financial services and products.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu