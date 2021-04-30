Telkom Announces Free Mobile Money Transfer To Any Network For T-kash Customers

Telkom customers will be able to use T-kash, the technology company’s digital financial services platform, to send money across local networks, at no cost, for the next 60 days.

In a statement to newsrooms, Telkom said that within the same period, customers will get an extra 25 percent worth of bonus airtime, when they purchase airtime via T-kash.

Telkom will also be rewarding its customers with data and talk-time when they use T-kash to pay bills such as Nairobi Water, Kenya Power and pay-TV platforms such as GoTV, Star Times and Zuku.

“COVID-19 has brought with it heightened cost sensitivities with the discerning customer looking for more value at the best possible price. What T-kash is offering the customer for the next 60 days is a platform that takes away the stress of having to constantly make calculations of how much extra money you will need to successfully make a transaction, in this particular case, sending money,” said Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati.

Telkom says it is working on add-ons to T-kash to address distribution and service availability through a growing agent network, as well as the launch of additional customer channels that will enhance the financial services experience.

“We have been collating feedback from our customers that has informed the immediate next steps, with respect to the desired T-kash customer experience: simplicity, affordability and availability,” said Kibati.

Telkom recently announced a partnership with the Ministry of ICT’s National Youth Council of Kenya (NYCK), to co-create FURSA, an e-wallet that will open up a portfolio of financial opportunities to the youth in Kenya and more so at the grassroots levels.

The objective is to increase the youth’s resilience in the midst of physical and infrastructural barriers that obstruct their access to financial services and products.

“Telkom’s Digital Financial Services function is now focused on strategic and deliberate partnerships for impact, in line with our brand’s over-arching focus areas. Our partnership with the NYCK is a clear indicator that more can be done to advance the financial inclusion of our youth. Further digitisation and investment in the mobile money ecosystem will help address a crisis that has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Kibati.

Telkom customers can sign up for T-kash after registration at an authorised agent, upon which the service menus will be shared. The T-kash menu can be accessed through USSD by dialing *160# or via DSTK.

The company has promised that soon T-kash customers will also be able to access the service using the T-kash APP via the Google Play store, Apple Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

