Telegram Updates Video Editor, Animated Stickers, GIFs

Telegram recently released a new update allowing you to add animated stickers to the videos or photos you send on the app.

They also added a host of video editing tools that allow you to adjust brightness and saturation, tweak the video to your preference, or allow telegram to adjust it for you by tapping twice on the screen.

Telegram had introduced stickers before, but you can now add them to any video or photo.

The GIF panel also received some new features which include a trending section that allows you to choose from the most popular GIFs on the app and emoji-based sections which provide relevant GIFs for emojis such as the thumbs up or heart eyes.

Telegram reached 400 million active users in April. Apart from the new active user milestones, the app also introduced educational snippets and quizzes together with a new 20,000 stickers directory.

The company is planning to release secure group video calls before the end of the year.

Telegram is popular in Kenya for groups as it allows an unlimited number of subscribers to join a channel which in turn enables mass broadcasting of messages.

New members can also scroll back to messages posted even before they joined. The app has proven to be fast, safe and reliable for voice calls, messaging, sending videos, photos and files.

Telegram has some cool features such as; instant search, this allows members to instant search for specific messages instead of scrolling through everything to find a single message; moderating tools for the admin which allow for mass deletion, membership control and pinning important messages; Unified history which allows members to edit their messages even after they have posted them on the channel, or delete the message altogether; replies, mentions and hashtags; file sharing; public channels allowing anyone to join and smart notifications which enables you to mute a channel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu