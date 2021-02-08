Telegram Tops List of Most Downloaded Apps in January as Whatsapp Falls To Fifth

Telegram topped the list of the most downloaded non-game apps in 2021. a report from SensorTower research group shows. The app jumped from position nine in December 2020 to top the list with 63 additional downloads from January 2020.

Whatsapp fell to the fifth position overall, perhaps due to a mass exodus preceding the announcement of their privacy policy update. The messaging app was the third most installed app on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in December 2020. It fell to sixth and seventh position in January 2021 respectively.

Signal, a newcomer to the top 10 list took third place overall as it acquired even more users from Whatsapp. The app took second place on Google Playstore and 10th place on the Apple app store.

TikTok maintained a steady leady as it emerged second overall. The app had about 62 million installs in January 2021, although about 17 percent were from Douyin, the Chinese market version. The US accounted for 10 percent of the installs.

Videoconferencing app, Zoom, took a hit falling two places from the fifth position in December 2020 to the seventh in January 2021. This could mean a lot of users already have the app on their devices, hence no new downloads.

Here is the full list

