Telegram Surpasses One Billion Downloads on Google Playstore

Telegram has officially surpassed one billion downloads on Google Playstore. The messaging service has enjoyed a boost this year following mishaps from rival Whatsapp.

In January this year, Telegram announced a surge following an intended privacy policy update by WhatsApp. The announcement riled up users after WhatsApp asked users to accept the update or delete the app. Many users deleted the app, and signed up with Telegram and Signal.

Just last week, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp faced massive outages lasting six hours. Telegram reported that it acquired more than 70 million new subscribers within the period.

Read: Telegram Tops List of Most Downloaded Apps in January as Whatsapp Falls To Fifth

This year, Telegram has also added some great features including allowing users access on multiple devices simulatenously, something that other messaging apps lack. The app also added livestreams with unlimited participants to its features, as well as group video calls and voice chats aming others. Animated stickers, GIFs and the Video editor were also updated.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reported in January that the app had 500 million active users monthly. The app has become more popular and subscribers seem to be warming up to the idea of using it as an alternative to Whatsapp.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...