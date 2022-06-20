Telegram Rolls Out Sh585/Month Premium Subscription

Telegram is rolling out its premium subscription service a few weeks after announcing its development. The new option will allow users to pay a monthly fee of $4.99 (Sh585) to use the messaging service. According to a blog by Telegram, the option is packed with exclusive features including faster downloads and bigger file uploads.

“With Telegram Premium, subscribers will now be able to send 4 GB files – enough space for 4 hours of 1080p video, or 18 days of high-quality audio,” the blog post reads. Any user can upload large files and media, each up to 2 GB in size and enjoy unlimited storage in the Telegram Cloud for free.

Premium subscribers will also enjoy faster speeds, allowing them to download media and files, and faster access to the unlimited cloud storage.

They will also be able to join up to 1,000 channels, up from the normal 500 limit for all users. Subscribers can now create 20 chat folders with 200 chats each, save up to ten stickers, pin up to ten chats, and add four accounts to Telegram instead of three. Premium users can also have longer bios with links.

Premium users will also be able to convert their voice messages to text and access unique stickers with full-screen animation, more sticker and emoji options to respond to messages and access recently used emojis.

Premium subscribers also have an array of chat management tools including customizing your default folder to All Chats, Family or work, depending on what you would like.

“Additionally, subscribers can enable a setting in Privacy and Security to automatically archive and mute new chats, helping organize even the busiest chat lists,” the blog reads.

Apart from the above, Premium subscribers will be able to add animated display pictures. They will also spot a badge, sort of a verification tool, which will show up on their chats and profile. Telegram also promises an ad-free experience for its premium subscribers.

