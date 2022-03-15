Telegram Rolls Out New Updates for Downloads, Live Streams

Telegram has rolled out new visual and functional changes in its latest update. The new download manager features redesigned attachment menus that display the download status as well as the download priority controls.

Telegram Channels can now broadcast live streams using tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster thanks to the new Live Streaming with Other Apps capability.







New updates for iOS users also include a new attachment menu that allows users to select multiple photos or files to share with contacts. Android users are also getting a semi-transparent interface with transparent headers that works in night mode.

Other new features include revised login flow for Android and macOS with slick new animations. Telegram users can also now use their t.me username to post their direct phone number as a link. Telegram is also allowing users to preview t.me pages in your browser even if you aren’t logged in.

