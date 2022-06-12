Telegram Rolling Out Premium Subscriptions This Month

Telegram is rolling out premium subscriptions this month to give users additional features, speed and resources.

Confirming the same, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said some of the features coming with the subscription include early access to new features, the ability to upload larger files, and stickers and reactions exclusive to Premium users.

“To this day, our limits on chats, media and file uploads are unrivaled. Many have been asking us to raise the current limits even further, so we looked into ways to let you go beyond what is already crazy,” Durov said in a statement on Telegram.

Last month, Telegram announced that it was working on a new revenue stream. Beta testers on iOS spotted a premium option in version 8.7.2 of the app that allows them to subscribe to a new set of stickers and reactions.

Founder Pavel Durov said in late 2020 that the company would begin to generate revenue starting last year.

He suggested that the company would start placing ads in large channels and said that Telegram “will add some new features for business teams or power users” that would come with a price.”

The ads were rolled out to large channels in 2021, but after backlash from users, Telegram said it would develop a way for users to turn them off. Duriv had said that the parts of Telegram that are free would remain free.

