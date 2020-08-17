Telegram Launches Video Calls on Android and iOS

Messaging app, Telegram has launched one-on-one video calls for Android and iOS. The company announced the new development noting that 2020 had highlighted the need for face-to-face communication.

Telegram announced the news through a blog post which also celebrated its seventh anniversary. To launch video calls, update your Telegram app on iOS or Google Play store if it has not updated automatically.

To start a video call, simply tap the profile of the person you want to communicate with, tap the three dots on the top right hand side for the menu and select ‘video call’ from the drop down menu.

You can switch video on and off at any time during the call. Video calls also support picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to continue scrolling through the app if the call is boring. One of Telegram’s defining features is the end-to-end encryption for audio calls and text, which will now apply to the video calls as well, the blog post explained.

“Our apps for Android and iOS have reproducible builds, so anyone can verify encryption and confirm that their app uses the exact same open source code that we publish with each update,” according to the post.

Telegram announced in April this year that it aims to introduce group video calls later this year. Although they have not yet done that, the introduction of one-on-one video calls is a sure step towards achieving the goal.

“Video calls will receive more features and improvements in future versions, as we work toward launching group video calls in the coming months.” the company said in a statement at the time.

The company also announced that it had reached 400 million active users on a monthly basis.

