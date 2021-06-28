Telegram Launches Group Video Calls in Latest Update

Telegram has launched group video calls on the app, a year after announcing its development. The company announced that the latest update would allow users to turn on their cameras and share their screens on all devices.

“Voice chats in any group can now seamlessly turn into group video calls – just tap the camera icon to switch your video on.” the blog post reads.

Telegram also said that the group video calls would be available for the first 30 people who joined the voice chat. This should increase with the further development of voice chats to include live events and/or streaming games. Currently, there is no limit to the number of users who can join a voice chat.

The new development puts Telegram in competition with other videoconferencing companies such as Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and even WhatsApp video calls. Just recently, WhatsApp released video calls for Desktop, an option that Telegram has provided at launch. This means that users can easily change their online classes, business meetings, or family gatherings to group video calls.

The update will also allow users to share their screens during video calls by tapping on the three dots on the right-hand side. Users can choose to share their screen or their camera feed, or both at the same time.

When using a mobile phone, users can tap on a specific video to make it full-screen. They can also choose to pin a specific video from the options. On Desktop, voice chats launch on a separate window/tab, making it easier to type and participate in the video call at the same time. When a user starts sharing, their video is pinned automatically.

