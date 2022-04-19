Telegram Announces Custom Sound Notifications, More Mute Timer Options in New Update

Telegram has unveiled a new update that allows users to choose any sound as their notification tone. The messaging app will allow users to upload short audio files from the smartphone and set notifications from saved voice messages from chats.

According to the company, the new feature supports audio files and voice messages under 300Kb and less than five seconds long. Users will be able to assign a sound to a specific individual chat or group by accessing the Settings>>Notifications and Sounds Menu. Telegram’s sound channel also offers users a variety of sound options including a bell, cat among others.

In addition to the sound notifications, Telegram has also updated its custom mute durations, adding the period variety from one, eight and 48 hours to 30 minutes, two months and so forth. The auto-delete timer, which automatically makes messages disappear after a duration of time has also gotten more time varieties.

Telegram has also enhanced the experience for OS users by including improved in-app translation which now supports the same number of languages as the Android version. On Android, the messaging app now allows you to adjust the size of the player window in picture-in-picture mode, using pinching gestures or the “X” icon to close the screen.

